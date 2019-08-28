City council defends 'temporary repairs' to Edinburgh's High Street

The city council has defended how it has repaired a section of one of the Capital's most famous streets.

Readers made contact with the Evening News to express their shock at what they considered to be an unsightly patch-up to the road surface.

The repairs have been made on top of the city's traditional setts. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/TSPL

These pictures show black, road surfacing material spread out in sections across traditional stone setts, beginning near to John Knox House and stretching towards the junction with Jeffrey Street.

The council insisted the repairs were temporary and were undertaken owing to safety concerns.

The road has been closed to traffic during the Festival.

Transport and Environment Vice-Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “These temporary repairs have been carried out to address safety concerns ahead of the reopening of the road to general traffic.

“A permanent solution utilising natural stone setts is currently being developed for this section of High Street, including local footway improvements and relaying of the existing setts, with a view to commencing work in early 2020.

“In the meantime, the views of stakeholders including Sustrans, Living Streets and Edinburgh World Heritage will be sought to determine an appropriate layout, while the condition of the setts will be monitored with further temporary repairs being undertaken if required.”

Have your say on our website and Facebook page.