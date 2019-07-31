Collapsed manhole causes long delays during Edinburgh rush hour

Have your say

There are long queues in the Capital's Canonmills area this evening owing to a collapsed manhole.

The affected manhole is close to the junction with Rodney Street and Broughton Road, on Inverleith Row.

Engineers are understood to be in attendance, according to Edinburgh Travel News.

Openreach has been approached for comment.

More as it comes.

Meanwhile, power failure in the Haymarket area has seen a lane close on the approach at Dalry Road and tram signals affected.

