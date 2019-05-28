Constitution Street in Leith closed one way for almost a week due to tram works

A major Leith road will be closed for drivers in the coming days as road investigations take place ahead of the tram extension plan.

Constitution Street will be shut off to motorists travelling northbound from today (Tuesday, May 28) until Monday, June 3.

The area affected is between the foot of Leith Walk and Queen Charlotte Street as worked investigate the road ahead of the planned tram extension.

Work by the tram project’s systems and infrastructure contractor, Sacyr, Farrans, Neopul (SFN), will involve carrying out detailed ground investigation works in 25 separate sites along the route. The work will be carried out in sections of approximately 100 metres at a time and is programmed to be completed by mid-July 2019.

SFN will check the ground conditions and depth of the bedrock along the route, for example to see how deep tram infrastructure foundations need to be, as well as the dimensions of the ‘slab track’ which will be laid under the tram track itself.

Alejandro Mendoza, SFN project director, said: “These ground investigation works are vital to our early involvement.

“The information we obtain on the ground conditions will allow our design team to develop a robust final design.

“It will also help us inform key elements such as the construction phasing and any effects that may have on traffic management arrangements.”