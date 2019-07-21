Contactless card payments coming to Lothian Buses in the 'very near future'

Contactless debit and credit card payments on Lothian Buses could be just around the corner.

According to a tweet sent out by the official Lothian Buses account, the ability to tap our cards when paying for journeys rather than scrambling for looses change could soon be upon us.

Twitter user @AurindamPaul has spotted contactless devices being fitted on several Lothian buses - so decided to take matters into their own hands and ask the question themselves.

They wrote: "I recently noticed Lothian buses fitted with a contactless payment device. Can we pay using a credit/debit card for the bus ticket now? Is it available on all routes?"

And the response was like music to Edinburgh commuters' ears.

Lothian responded: "Hi, contactless will be available in the very near future."

In November 2018, the Evening News reported that Lothian were preparing to roll out contactless card payments throughout 2019, in different stages.

Skylink vehicles have already been fitted with the tech providing customers with a quick and convenient payment option.

We have contacted Lothian Buses for more information, which will follow as soon as we have it.