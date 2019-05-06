Crowdfunder launched to buy iconic Edinburgh Rose Street mosaic

Have your say

An artistic mosaic made to sit in Edinburgh's Rose Street has been put up for sale on the itnernet.

A Crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Edinburgh Spotlight, who hope to buy back the artwork.

The rose currently for sale. PIC: www.brickandstonescotland.com

It is currently up for sale on brickandstonescotland.com - a reclamation website - who say that the mosaic was lifted from Rose Street due to damage.

However, the Edinburgh Evening News understands that the one for sale is a surplus one bought when the designs were initially produced.

It is listed at a price of £1,800.

You can donate to the crowdfunding efforts to buy back the Maggie Howarth artwork here.

The temporary tarmac over where a mosaic used to lay. PIC: Edinburgh Spotlight

Any money raised over the total amount will be donated to the charity Social Bite.

Eight intricate mosaic roses were installed along Rose Street in the 1980s creating a unique heritage to Edinburgh’s New Town.

Last year, residents were in uproar after the mosaics were temporarily covered with tarmac

The council recently announced an £800,000 road resurfacing scheme for the section of Rose Street in which the mosaics currently lay, with works starting tomorrow.

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for a comment.