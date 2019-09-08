Cyclist dies during Pedal for Scotland

A cyclist taking part in Sunday’s Pedal for Scotland event has died after becoming unwell, organisers have announced.

The participant, who has not been named, was treated by paramedics close to Avonbridge, near Falkirk, but later passed away. Their next of kin have been informed.

A statement from Pedal for Scotland released tonight said: “Our heartfelt condolences go to their family and friends at this time.”

The closed-road cycle marked the event’s 20th anniversary and was the last of its kind.

Organisers said it had more than achieved its aims over the last two decades – encouraging more people to cycle, raising the profile of cycling in Scotland and providing a platform for raising millions of pounds for good causes.