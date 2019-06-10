Cyclist hit by car near London Road

Have your say

A cyclist has been struck by a car near London Road this evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision in Hillside Crescent at about 7:40pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said: "A cyclist was struck by the vehicle but they only appear to have minor injuries."

The spokeswoman said paramedics were treating the male cyclist at the scene.

One eye-witness told the Evening News that one person was lying on the road and that a car had stopped at the scene. A crowd had also gathered at the location.

The police spokeswoman said the road is no longer shut.

Emergency vehicles - including at least one police car and an ambulance - were called to the incident.