Cyclist hit by car near London Road

A cyclist has been struck by a car near London Road this evening.
Police and paramedics were called to the collision in Hillside Crescent at about 7:40pm.
A police spokeswoman said: "A cyclist was struck by the vehicle but they only appear to have minor injuries."
The spokeswoman said paramedics were treating the male cyclist at the scene.
One eye-witness told the Evening News that one person was lying on the road and that a car had stopped at the scene. A crowd had also gathered at the location.
The police spokeswoman said the road is no longer shut.
Emergency vehicles - including at least one police car and an ambulance - were called to the incident.