Dashcam video shows reckless driver running red light near Maybury Road crash site

Dramatic dashcam footage showing a driver run a red light before almost causing a multi-car collision at a junction near to last year's fatal Maybury Road crash.

Andrew Gallacher was visiting a friend in Edinburgh when he caught the dangerous driver hurtle through the red lights before swerving out of the way of oncoming traffic.

The moment the dangerous driver cuts up Mr Gallacher

The 34-year-old, from Irvine, was travelling along Glasgow Road yesterday (Sunday, May 5) when the SUV cut him up at the Maybury Road junction, before continuing on into oncoming traffic after running the red light.

Mr Gallacher told the Edinburgh Evening News: "This incident could have easily gone the way of the Maybury Road crash last year.

"I hate to think what happened further down the road, it was very dangerous"

In May 2018, Jonathan Smith was killed after a stolen Audi being driven recklessly along a chevron area of the carriageway on Maybury Road led to a family’s BMW X5 swerving into his Peugeot 206, which caught fire.

The moment the dangerous driver runs the red light

The driver of the stolen Audi failed to stop at the scene, and has never been traced.

Mr Gallacher added: "I was visiting a friend in Edinburgh when it happened. I didn't see them come from behind, I assumed it ws just an impatient so-and-so trying to jump the queue.

"It almost caused a major accident."