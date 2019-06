Have your say

A crash is causing disruption for drivers close to the Queensferry Crossing.

Buses are being diverted through Dalmeny after the crash on the Westbound carriageway of the A90 at the Scotstoun junction.

The road is currently blocked by the accident and emergency services are at the scene.

Stagecoach are advising passengers that no stops will be missed as a result of the diversion, but delays are expected.

More to follow.