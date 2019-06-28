Delays as M8 near Livingston closed due to horse box on road

Motorists in West Lothian are facing delays this evening after the M8 closed due to a horse box awaiting recovery on the busy road.

Traffic Scotland posted on twitter that the eastbound section of the motorway has been shut to enable the recovery of the horse box.

The tweet added: "Traffic is being diverted off at J3 and on again at the on slip."

In a previous tweet, the national roads operator said a lane was blocked after a collision involving the horse box. It is understood there was no horse inside.

Traffic Scotland also tweeted this evening about a collision on the westbound side of the motorway, which appears to have happened in the same area as the collision on the eastbound side.