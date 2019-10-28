Delays on Edinburgh to Aberdeen line due to broken down train with damaged overhead wires also causing disruption

Train commuters are experiencing delays and disruption this morning (Photo: PA)

A broken down train between Stonehaven and Aberdeen is causing delays into Edinburgh.

Overhead wire problems on the west coast are also causing delays between the Capital and Milngavie and Helensburgh.

ScotRail said services leaving Aberdeen and Stonehaven heading to Edinburgh will be delayed or revised due to "a broken down train earlier today between Stonehaven and Aberdeen".

The 9.04 Aberdeen to Edinburgh service will no longer call at Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath due to a late start from Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also delays on services between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate with potential revisions to stops.

Three trains, the 8.21 Milngavie to Edinburgh, the 8.24 Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central, and the 8.54 Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central have seen revisions to their services.

The 8.24 service will no longer start in Edinburgh and will not call at Edinburgh, Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Uphall, Livingston North, Bathgate, Drumgelloch, Airdrie, Coatdyke, Coatbridge Sunnyside, Blairhill, Easterhouse, Garrowhill, High Street, Glasgow Queen Street, Charing Cross, Partick and Hyndland.