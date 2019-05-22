Delays in both direction on Edinburgh Bypass after morning crash

Have your say

A two-vehicle crash on the Edinburgh Bypass is causing delays for drivers this morning.

The incident, on the eastbound carriageway at Dreghorn,is causing traffic disruption from Hermiston Gait to Dreghorn and on the westbound carriageway from Gilmerton to Dreghorn.

The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say: "#A720 Edinburgh Bypass - due to an earlier RTC at Dreghorn that is now on the hard shoulder, traffic is slow east from Hermiston Gait to Dreghorn and west from Gilmerton to Dreghorn."

There has also been an accident on Ferniehill Drive in the city - with police on the scene.

Traffic is siad to be moving OK but motorists are advised to approach with care.