Delays on Edinburgh City Bypass as lorry breaks down The broken down HGV is just after the Baberton junction. Picture: Traffic Scotland Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A broken down lorry is causing delays on the Capital's bypass. The HGV is blocking lane one, west bound, just after the Baberton junction. Traffic Scotland reported the incident shortly after 2pm. More details as they come. Here's how much more you'll pay for rail fares in January - but smaller rise on ScotRail Edinburgh’s famous ‘Seven Hills’ must be accessible to all – Angus Robertson