Have your say

Delays have been reported for drivers heading west along Edinburgh's Telford Road after a road accident this afternoon.

As of 13:15 the westbound carriageway (towards Blackhall) is blocked around Forthview Terrace and police are directing traffic.

The incident took place on Telford Road. Picture: Google

Police confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News that an elderly driver had taken unwell while driving and veered into a tree.

It is understood the man did not need hospital treatment.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution and expect traffic.