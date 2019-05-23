Delta to fly year-round between Edinburgh and New York

Delta Airlines today announced its summer Edinburgh-New York flights would be extended year-round from this autumn, The Scotsman has learned.

The move came as Scottish airports and airlines said the scrapping of plans to cut air passenger duty (APD) would stunt growth.

Delta is also launching summer flights between the capital and Boston tomorrow.

The New York move will mean Delta's sole remaining rival on the JFK route, United, will now face competition throughout the year.

American Airlines has just switched to Edinburgh-Philadelphia, while Norwegian ended its flights to Stewart in New York state last month.

Shane Spyak, its European sales vice-president, told The Scotsman: "APD is not a direct factor [in route selection].

"We do not judge whether we are going to fly there or not on the basis of if there is a tax."

However, he added: "We would absolutely welcome a reduction in APD, which would make air travel more accessible."

Delta has already announced it will extend its summer Glasgow-New York flights, which resume tomorrow, by a month to 27 October.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson, who is due to help launch the Boston service, said: “Not only will this route bring real benefits for Scottish businesses, giving them greater access to important American markets, but it will also help boost our tourism industry by making it even easier for visitors to get a taste of the fantastic experiences Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, have to offer.

Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s vice president transatlantic, said: “Having seen steady growth of customers on our New York service over the past three years, we are confident that Boston will be another popular destination."

The United States is the largest inbound visitor market to Scotland. The latest data from the International Passenger Survey shows that 414,000 U.S. travellers visited Scotland between January and September 2018.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The US market continues to perform strongly for Scotland and remains the single biggest inbound market.

"Despite Brexit uncertainties, US operators tell us that consumer confidence in Scotland is high."