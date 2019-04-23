Deluxe Caledonian Sleeper fleet to roll out for the first time

Passengers will board the first new overnight Scotland-London trains for nearly 40 years on Sunday, Caledonian Sleeper will announce today.

The £150 million new fleet includes double beds, showers and en suite cabins for the first time.

The first of the 75 Spanish-built carriages will debut on the ‘Lowlander’ route between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Euston.

No date has been announced for the coaches to take over on the ‘Highlander’ sleeper, which serves Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.

The new service is being introduced a month earlier than expected, although it has previously been delayed twice.

Serco, which took over the operation from ScotRail in 2015, originally announced it would start in April last year, which was then postponed to last October. It said design changes and manufacturing delays were responsible.

Some prices have increased, with the cost of a basic bunk bed cabin, or ‘Classic Room’, for solo travellers going up from a minimum of £85 to £140 because passengers are no longer allowed to share with a stranger. The price is £170 for two people sharing.

Club Rooms, with bunk beds and an ensuite toilet, basin and shower, are from £205 for one person and £250 for two, with the price including breakfast.

Caledonian Doubles, which have double beds, ensuite and shower, cost from £335 for one person and £400 for a couple.

Double and twin rooms with space for wheelchairs are also available. Seats remain at £45 each, which include reading lights and overhead lockable storage cabinets for valuables.

The train also features free wi-fi and charging sockets, and hotel-style keycards to access cabins.

It will replace sleeping coaches introduced from 1981 and some lounge cars which are around 50 years old.

The new lounge cars can accommodate 34 people compared to 18 at present thanks to a new layout. The new galley has a wide range of equipment such as a holding oven.

Passengers have been promised a “silky smooth” ride that should consign the service’s notorious bumps and jolts to history. Airline-style screens showing the progress of the journey and landmarks en route will replace most announcements to reduce disturbance.