Disruption to Edinburgh flight following contaminated water fear
Fears over possible contamination of bottled water for airline crew caused disruption to an Edinburgh-bound flight.
According to the BBC, Flybe has apologised for delays to services on Wednesday night.
The airline said bottles had been recalled due to potential "microbiological contamination".
Passengers on an Edinburgh-bound service from Cardiff were delayed for three hours.
In a statement, the airline said: "Flybe was advised yesterday that some bottled water, supplied by its catering partners for crew consumption only, has been recalled by the main distributors of the recognised branded product as a precaution due to possible microbiological contamination.
"We thoroughly assessed the situation and took precautionary measures, including the immediate removal and replacement of all possibly affected bottled water.
"We apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to the limited disruption to our evening flights. The health and safety of our customers and crew are at all times our number one priority."