Disruption for Edinburgh motorists as A90 closes this weekend for work on Burnshot Bridge

Motorists will face disruption with the A90 remaining closed in both directions throughout the weekend until about 8pm on Sunday.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News tweeted about the closure today, saying: "Traffic will be diverted via the Burnshot off and on-slips in both directions, please allow some extra time."

Workmen will be installing 17 main bridge beams for the new bridge over the main road. This had been scheduled to take place over the weekend of October 25th-27th but the work was postponed.

The new bridge linking Kirkliston to Edinburgh will cost 3.5m

The new Burnshot Bridge will connect Kirkliston to Edinburgh over the main road and is expected to be finished by next March or April.

The original bridge was built in 1964 but was demolished in 2017 due to the structure deteriorating. Work on the replacement started in July. Loose concrete was removed to "maintain the safety" of vehicles using the A90 and the bridge was closed in May 2017.