Drama as just two seconds separated planes taking off and landing at Edinburgh Airport.

Two passenger aircraft came within 875m of each other at Edinburgh Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority revealed today.

A Norwegian Air plane arriving from the US touched down two seconds after a Luton-bound EasyJet aircraft took off.

It said there had been a "loss of separation" between the Norwegian Boeing 737 landing at Scotland's busiest airport and the EasyJet Airbus A320 about to take off.

The incident happened at 9:48am on Monday 13 August last year.

The CAA said: "The airport air traffic control service provider defined this as a runway incursion, as the 737 was over the runway surface when the A320 was still on its takeoff roll.

"A combination of factors, including brief delays to the departure of the A320 and the speed of the Boeing 737 being higher than normal, led to the reduction in separation before the controllers became aware of the closeness of the aircraft.

The location of the Boeing 737 (EI-FJW) and Airbus A320 (OE-IVC) at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: CAA

"The trainee controller lacked the experience to resolve the situation in a timely manner and the supervising on-the-job training instructor judged it safer to let the 737 land than to initiate a go-around in proximity to the departing aircraft.

"The air navigation service provider has conducted a review of high-intensity runway operations at Edinburgh and taken a number of safety actions to improve procedures and on-the-job training for trainees."

A spokesperson for Air Navigation Solutions (ANS), which provides air traffic control at the airport, said: “A range of actions by a number of different parties contributed to create the highly unusual situation at Edinburgh Airport on 13 August, 2018.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we have worked closely with relevant authorities throughout the investigation, and have undertaken a number of measures to ensure our operational and training procedures are robust and effective.

"We continue to review them regularly.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Safety is absolutely paramount in our operations, a priority shared by ANS, and we have discussed this incident in depth with them.

"We are satisfied the remedial measures put in place are robust and continue to regard safety as the number one priority.”