The driver of a car involved in a crash in Moredun that has left the road closed has fled the scene.

Police were called to the incident on Craigour Avenue at around 11.30am today (Wednesday) to a two-car collision.

The driver of this Fiat Punto fled the scene. PIC: Becky Bain

The man driving a black Fiat Punto involved in the collision fled the scene and enquiries to trace him are ongoing, Police Scotland confirmed.

Police are still at the scene.