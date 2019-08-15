Drivers face more disruption in Leith over four day road closure for resurfacing

Motorists will face further disruption in Leith over the coming days with the closure of the road to Ocean Terminal for resurfacing.

Ocean Drive will be closed northbound between Lindsay Road and the first roundabout at Ocean Terminal on Thursday and Friday this week, and the southbound side will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Ocean Drive. Pic: Google Maps

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News tweeted that there were some delays on Wednesday for motorists leaving Ocean Terminal as traffic management was set up. Traffic will not be affected by the works this weekend.

It comes amid a week of lane closures between Cables Wynd and Henderson Street due to road resurfacing on Great Junction Street.

Ground investigation works on Leith Walk this week for the tram extension between Union Street and London Road Roundabout has also meant northbound lane restrictions and parking suspension as signed.