Artist's impressions have been released by Edinburgh City Council

Edinburgh 2029: Here's what the council want the city centre to look like in the future

Edinburgh Council have released a series of artist's impressions of what they see their plans for the future of the city centre.

The plans include: the pedestrianisation of Waverley Bridge and parts of the Old Town, the extension of the tram route to create a 'loop' around the city and installing lifts to make it easier to get to the Capital's different levels, among many other things. These are the artist's impressions released, which give you a flavour of how things could look in 2029:

Ground floor activities benefit from widened pavements. New trees and improved publc realm in Forrest Road,

1. Innovation mile - 1

Wayfinding to Haymarket and Old Town. Cycle Hub

2. Haymarket 2

Potential tram connecting Haymarket and Nicolson Square. Road space reallocation - increased pavements and reduced number of traffic lanes.

3. Haymarket -1

Potential new tram connecting Nicolson Square and Haymarket

4. Innovation Mile - 2

