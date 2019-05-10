Edinburgh 2029: Here's what the council want the city centre to look like in the future
Edinburgh Council have released a series of artist's impressions of what they see their plans for the future of the city centre.
The plans include: the pedestrianisation of Waverley Bridge and parts of the Old Town, the extension of the tram route to create a 'loop' around the city and installing lifts to make it easier to get to the Capital's different levels, among many other things. These are the artist's impressions released, which give you a flavour of how things could look in 2029:
1. Innovation mile - 1
Ground floor activities benefit from widened pavements. New trees and improved publc realm in Forrest Road,