Edinburgh 2029: Here's what the council want the city centre to look like in the future

The plans include: the pedestrianisation of Waverley Bridge and parts of the Old Town, the extension of the tram route to create a 'loop' around the city and installing lifts to make it easier to get to the Capital's different levels, among many other things. These are the artist's impressions released, which give you a flavour of how things could look in 2029:

1. Innovation mile - 1 Ground floor activities benefit from widened pavements. New trees and improved publc realm in Forrest Road,

2. Haymarket 2 Wayfinding to Haymarket and Old Town. Cycle Hub

3. Haymarket -1 Potential tram connecting Haymarket and Nicolson Square. Road space reallocation - increased pavements and reduced number of traffic lanes.

4. Innovation Mile - 2 Potential new tram connecting Nicolson Square and Haymarket

