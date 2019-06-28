Edinburgh Airport has busiest day EVER with 56,000 travellers passing through

Edinburgh Airport has experienced its busiest day ever today with about 56,000 travellers passing through the terminal.

The record number, which comes on the last day of the school term for many across Scotland, was revealed this evening by the airport's official twitter account.

In the tweet, Edinburgh Airport highlighted that the 56,000 is the equivalent to the population of Livingston passing through the airport.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Airport said the previous daily record was 52,000.

It's thought today has been especially busy because the cost of flights is lower than it would be this weekend.

The figure comes as the heat wave continues across Europe, with many families heading off on holiday at the start of the school break. Hot Saharan winds have brought scorching weather with temperatures in some parts exceeding 40c.