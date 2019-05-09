Edinburgh-Alicante flight cancelled after police board Ryanair plane

A flight between Edinburgh and Alicante has been cancelled this evening after police boarded a Ryanair plane.

But a passenger on board the aircraft at Edinburgh Airport told the Evening News that travellers were told, only once they'd boarded the plane, they'd have to wait for three and a half hours before departing due to French air-traffic control strikes taking place today.

About 5,000 flights have been disrupted by what is the first big French air traffic control strike of the year.

Pictures taken on board the aircraft show a number of travellers standing up amid the chaos as officers arrived at about 6:30pm to deal with the situation.

Another picture shows a police vehicle parked up alongside the plane on the apron.

The flight has since been cancelled and passengers have been told they can take another Ryanair flight on Sunday.

Anyone wanting to travel tomorrow will likely have to pay more for other airlines operating flights to the sunny destination in south-eastern Spain.

The flight was due to leave Edinburgh for Alicante just before 5pm, and the passenger said there was an initial 45-minute delay before the chaos unfolded on the plane itself.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.