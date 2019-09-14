Edinburgh bike cycle hire scheme hits nearly 100,000 trips on first anniversary

Edinburgh’s cycle hire scheme will soon break the 100,000 trips mark as its first anniversary nears.

Bosses at the Just Eat Cycles scheme also revealed the longest trip using one of their bikes, an incredible 65km or the equivalent of cycling from Edinburgh city centre to Stirling Castle.

A total of 98.176 trips have been made since the launch of the scheme last year on 17 September.

Some of the keenest cyclists racked up close to 500 trips each on the bikes, with August being the busiest month of the scheme where nearly 18,000 rides were made.

The scheme, delivered by Transport for Edinburgh and Serco, saw around 500 bicycles installed around the city at 75 different hire points last year.

Charles Graham of Serco, General Manager of Just Eat Cycles said: “People cycling around the streets on our bikes is now a common sight in Edinburgh, and we’ve become part of the transport landscape.

“In the last year we’ve learnt so much about what people want from their city bike scheme and how they want to engage with cycling in the city.

“Encouragingly, we have seen significant growth over the last six months as well as particular spike in usage between May and August, which leads us to believe we’ll far surpass 100,000 trips in year two.

“We’re excited for what the next year holds and to get even more people on our bikes."