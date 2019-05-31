Edinburgh-bound passenger jet from US diverted to Dublin after medical emergency

Have your say

A FLIGHT into Edinburgh Airport from the US has been diverted this morning after a medical emergency on board.

United Airlines flight UA146 from Washington Dulles International Airport was scheduled to land in the Capital at 10.40am.

But the Evening News understands it has been diverted to Dublin after someone fell ill in the cabin.

The flight took off shortly before 10.30pm local time and landed in the Irish capital shortly before 10am this morning.

The pilot is understood to have headed for Dublin as the nearest landfall while crossing the Atlantic.

The husband of a passenger told the Evening News: "They were told because of a medical emergency they'd be landing in Dublin."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We know it's been diverted but we don't have any more details."