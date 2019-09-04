Edinburgh bus driver is best in UK

An Edinburgh bus driver has been crowned UK bus driver of the year 2019 in the 53rd national bus driver of the year competition.

Adam Stitt, 35, who drives for Lothian Buses, was crowned the winner out of nearly 100 entries from around Britain at an event held in Blackpool.

Lothian Managing Director Richard Hall with Stephen Wibden & Adam Stitt

The competition was founded in 1967 with bus operators from around the UK entering their finest drivers to battle it out of the title.

Nominees who attend the competition are put through their paces on a range of theoretical and practical driving skills that reflect every aspect of their demanding job.

In addition to the award he was also crowned top Scottish bus driver.

Adam said: “To win the UK bus driver of the year is brilliant and not something I was expecting when I entered the competition.

“It was a great experience to attend the event and our full range of skills were put to the test by the organisers – it was even more challenging when you are up against some great colleagues from across the industry.”

The father of three from Mayfield has been driving Lothian Buses for 9 years and is one of the company’s most knowledgeable drivers who goes the extra mile to deliver customers to their destination in comfort and safety.

He added: “We have a fantastic group here at Lothian and we’re helped enormously by the training and support we receive from the company.

“I’m delighted to win the title but I’m sure my friends in the garage won’t let the success go to my head too much!”

Lothian Managing Director Richard Hall, who set up an internal competition three years ago to allow drivers to demonstrate their skills before going forward to the National finals, also attended the event in Blackpool.

Richard said: “It is great news for Adam to be crowned UK Bus Driver of the Year against really difficult competition from operators across the country.

“It is a remarkable achievement and our congratulations go to him and our other drivers who were nominated for the event and attended with their partners and families.”

Adam’s win is the third successive title triumph for Scottish drivers after wins for drivers from St Andrews and Aberdeen in recent years.

He was one of a group of five Lothian drivers represented at the competition, including Stephen Wibden who finished in fourth place.