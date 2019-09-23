Edinburgh buses diversions: Latest delays including closure due to Fountainbridge fire and more

Have your say

Five bus routes are still being diverted due to the Fountainbridge fire.

Lothian buses stated that the number 1, 34, 35, and 300 were all being diverted via the West Approach Road due to a road closure at Fountainbridge.

The closure, due to the the fire and explosion in Fountainbridge two weeks ago, means buses cannot serve parts of Lothian Road, Fountainbridge, and Dundee Street.

The company added that delays are expected due to increased traffic on the diversion.

READ MORE: Early-morning images show Edinburgh covered by a thick blanket of haar

New roadworks in place from this week also means another five Lothian services will be diverted.

The number 21 and 200 services will be diverted via Drum Brae North to allow utility work to take place on Clermiston Road North from 9.30am today for around three weeks.

The number 8 will not be serving Rodney Street for around four weeks due to utility works between the London Street roundabout and Rodney Street.

Buses will be diverted via Brandon Street, Dundas Street, Great King Street, Drummond Place and London Street in both directions and will not serve Bellevue (Mansfield Place) or Rodney Street.

READ MORE: Edinburgh weather: This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit the capital

Both the 14 and 37 service will be diverted due to street lighting work on Pennywell Gardens.

The 14 will be diverted from West Granton Road via Muirhouse Parkway and Silverknowes Parkway and terminate opposite Muirhouse Gardens.

The 37 will be rerouted between Pennywell Road and Silverknowes Parkway, with buses diverted via Pennywell Road and Muirhouse Parkway in both directions.

For full details of existing diversions due to roadworks, visit https://www.lothianbuses.com/live-travel-info/roadworks-and-diversions/