A major Edinburgh road which was closed this morning after a car burst into flames has now re-opened, with motorists stuck in their cars for hours now moving again.

The A720 Edinburgh city bypass was closed westbound at the Straiton junction at around 6.50am on Thursday, January 9. Road users were advised to avoid the area during the busy morning rush hour traffic. There are no reported injuries at this stage.

At 10.28am this morning, Traffic Scotland revealed that the major road’s westbound carriageway is now open again. Posting on X, the major trunk roads monitoring service said: “The Westbound carriageway is now OPEN following an earlier vehicle fire. Heavy traffic still remains and is still backed up to Old Craighall.”

The scene at the Straiton junction on the bypass, shortly before the westbound carriageway was re-opened at around 10.30am. | Traffic Scotland

The three and a half hour closure had left motorists heading in and out of Edinburgh along the bypass stranded on their way to work this morning.

Fuming motorists had earlier responded angrily to a Traffic Scotland post on X saying there was a 19 minute delay at rush hour this morning.

One said: “No. The delay is nearly an hour! And still not moving.” Another added: “Delays 19 mins? I've been sat for nearly an hour now.”

Another driver said: “Been sat on the on ramp at Lasswade for 20 minutes. Not moving.” While another motorist said: “More than 19 mins, I’ve been stuck 45 mins, not moving.”

While another frustrated Edinburgh driver asked Traffic Scotland: “Any new updates yet? Sat here for an hour and moved one car length.”

Announcing the end of the road closure, Police Scotland said: “The A720 Edinburgh city bypass has re-opened westbound at the Straiton junction following a vehicle fire, reported to police around 6.50am on Thursday, January 9.No one was injured.

“Thank you to all road users for their patience.”