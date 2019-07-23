Edinburgh commuters face 2-day disruption with A8 lane closure for Scottish Water work

Edinburgh commuters are facing disruption for the next two days on a busy city road.

A small section of inside lane on the eastbound side of the A8 Glasgow Road, close to the exit from the airport, will be closed from 7pm tonight to allow Scottish Water to carry out emergency work.

The A8 Glasgow Road at the eastbound exit from Edinburgh Airport. Pic: Google Maps.

Signs will be in place to let drivers know that traffic will merge into one lane for about 100 metres.

In a statement, Scottish Water said the work would allow for work on a water main to restore supply to a customer who has been left without any water.

The work involved connecting the customer's supply to a bigger water main in the area.

Scott Fraser, Scottish Water’s regional communications manager, said: “We apologise for the disruption this temporary lane closure will cause while we carry out emergency work to reconnect a customer to the water network.

"We are working through the night to minimise impact on road users in the area. Scottish Water thanks all affected road users for their patience and understanding."