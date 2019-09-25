Edinburgh Council bosses plan safety improvements at roundabout where woman, 70, was killed by Lothian bus

A roundabout where a 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Lothian bus could be made safer by council bosses.

Following the death of Alena Faltyskova, who was killed instantly when she was hit by a number 41 in Davidson’s Mains, letters and e-mails were sent to councillors demanding action, with Edinburgh City Council now looking for the views of residents on the planned upgrade.

The proposals include raising pedestrian crossings and wider pavements and improvements to “increase visibility” of the crossings.

Ms Faltyskova was killed during a family birthday trip to the Capital in May 2017.

The driver said he saw Ms Faltyskova “at the last minute”. He was later banned from driving for two years and given community service for driving without due care and attention.

The planned works include introducing raised zebra crossings at three of the four exits to the roundabout, as well as LED illuminated white bands on the zebra crossing poles to increase the visibility of the crossings.

Conservative councillor Graham Hutchison, who represents the Almond ward covering Davidson’s Mains, said it was crucial that pedestrian safety was given the highest priority in any redesign.

He said: “The death of the lady was a tragic accident and it is right that a review of the roundabout takes place.

“I think it is important that we engage in a proper consultation with the community, recognising what would work and the needs and arrangements for pedestrians in any redesign must be prioritised.

“It is also important to keep in mind the issues of traffic in the area and whatever arrangements are put in place do not create a permanent car park down Cramond Road South.”

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “The mini roundabout had been identified as an area for improvement and I’m pleased to see these proposals brought forward.

“They include raised zebra crossings over reduced carriageway widths, plus adding LED illuminated white bands on the zebra crossing poles to increase their visibility. The consultation is now open and is an opportunity for people to give their views.”