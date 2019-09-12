Edinburgh drivers face 13 weeks of disruption for Queensferry Road gas works

Drivers in Edinburgh are to face 13 weeks of disruption on one of the city's busiest roads from the start of next week due to gas works.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) said the work on Queensferry Road will start on Monday, September 16th, with a contraflow system in place between 8am and 4pm.

The gas works will take place on Queensferry Road. Pic: Google Maps

The following roads will be closed to ensure everyone's safety: Orchard Road and Orchard Road South at the junction with Queensferry Road; Belford Avenue at the junction with Queensferry Terrace; Queensferry Terrace junction with Queensferry Road.

There will also be parking suspensions the full width of Queensferry Road between Queensferry Terrace and Orchard Road.

Signed local diversion routes will be in place for motorists and access for local residents and businesses will be maintained where possible.

Temporary traffic lights will be used at various stages of the project which will be manually controlled during peak times to minimise disruption as much as possible.

SGN said phases of the work have been planned to coincide with the autumn school holidays.

The work will take place Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm, and at weekends where required.

The statement said: "We know that this is a busy area and wish to assure you that work will progress as quickly as possible and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit delays and disruption."

Regular updates will be posted on the SGN website and on their social media channels.

Anyone with specific inquiries about the project is advised to call SGN on 0131 469 1728 during office hours (8am to 4pm) or 0800 912 1700 and a member of the customer service team will be available.