Edinburgh drivers face delays due to 'electrical drain fire' in Corstorphine Road near Edinburgh Zoo

Have your say

Motorists in the west of Edinburgh are facing delays this evening due to an 'electrical drain fire' on a busy city road.

Firefighters were called to the incident at about 5:50pm and a spokesman for the service said they are now waiting on Scottish Power to attend to check for faults.

The spokesman said police are in attendance and officers are directing traffic, with one side of the carriageway open.

There have been some local reports of a car fire but the spokesman said this was not the case.

He was unable to provide more details about the specific nature of the fire.

Police have also been contacted for more details.