Edinburgh drivers hit by delays after seven vehicle crash on City Bypass

Motorists are facing lengthy delays following a seven vehicle crash on part of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland Control Rooms have tweeted about the crash which happened this afternoon at the Dreghorn Junction.

Traffic is queueing up following the crash. Pic: Traffic Scotland

The tweet by Police Scotland Control Rooms said: “ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISION #A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is at a standstill westbound due to a 7 vehicle RTC at Dreghorn junction. Traffic already backed up over a mile. Also slow eastbound. Please avoid the area if you can.”

More details to follow.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.