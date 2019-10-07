Edinburgh-Glasgow ScotRail trains cancelled or delayed due to signalling fault at Haymarket

ScotRail trains running between Edinburgh and Glasgow may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a signalling fault at Haymarket station.

The rail operator tweeted to say that Network Rail has advised them of the issue, with disruption expected to last until about 4:30pm.

ScotRail services passing through Haymarket have been affected by the signalling fault.

The ScotRail website says that about six routes are currently disrupted by the fault.

They said: "We are dealing with a signalling issue at Haymarket. Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. Check back here regularly for updates."