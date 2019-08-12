Edinburgh-Glasgow ScotRail trains disrupted as Winchburgh tunnel hit by flooding for second time in days

Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow have been disrupted this morning due to more flooding at the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian.

ScotRail has been forced to cancel or delay a number of services due to what their website is calling "major disruption" on five of their 30 train routes.

The latest flooding in the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian. Pic: Network Rail

READ MORE: Floods block Edinburgh-Glasgow main line despite new 'super drain'

Visit the ScotRail website to keep up to date with train journey information.

The disruption comes after the Winchburgh tunnel flooded last week when about 60 per cent of August's expected rainfall fell within three hours in the area.

Trains on the line were halted by the waterlogged tunnel last Wednesday despite a "super drain" being installed in the flooding blackspot four years ago.

Heavy rain on Sunday across the country added to existing high water levels caused by thunderstorms on Saturday.

ScotRail said this morning that trains would be running through the tunnel at a reduced speed of 5mph.

In one of their latest tweets, the rail operator shared a picture from Network Rail showing the the flooding inside the tunnel.