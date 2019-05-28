Edinburgh introduces more bus lane cameras

Three new bus lane cameras have gone live at locations across Edinburgh

The new cameras, to help enforce restrictions, are at Commercial Street, Liberton Road and South Gyle Broadway.

Only buses, taxis, motorcycles, pedal cyclists and emergency service vehicles can drive in bus lanes at these locations during the hours of operation – 7.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The council said the cameras were to dissuade drivers from using the bus lanes during peak hours and improve the flow of public transport in the city.

Drivers risk receiving a charge notice if they drive in the bus lane during restricted times. However, warning notices will be issued during the first two weeks of operation, with a further week before charges are issued

Transport vice convener Karen Doran said: “Bus lane cameras discourage lane misuse by drivers, helping ensure the smooth flow of public transport and in turn encouraging the public to choose to take the bus as a reliable mode of transport.

“Enhancing and developing public transport provision in the Capital is a real priority for us. With a rapidly expanding population it’s essential that we continue to provide sustainable ways to travel.”

Bus lane cameras already operate on Calder Road, London Road, Prestonfield Avenue, The Jewel, Little France Drive, Kirkland Park Street and The Shore. Since being introduced in 2012, the cameras have brought in £4.4 million in fines.

The latest cameras went live on Monday. Further cameras are due to be installed later this year.