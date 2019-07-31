Edinburgh Lothian bus strike called off but further ballot to be held

A "deeply damaging" strike by bus drivers has been suspended at the eleventh hour after drivers were given "further assurances about harassment and bullying" by Lothian management.

The strike action, due to start on Friday, had been called for amid allegations of harassment and bullying within the company - with 59 per cent of Unite union members voting to reject a deal by management last week.

Lothian bus drivers were set to go on strike

But a further ballot will be held on Friday 9 August for Unite members to vote on whether to accept an improved offer.

Lothian chiefs had been drawing up contingency options including drafting in drivers from other services such as East Coast Buses and Lothian Country. But last-gasp talks have resulted in the industrial action being suspended ahead of drivers set to strike from 3am from Friday.

Unite members will hold another ballot in two weeks time on the improved offer from Lothian management.

Unite regional secretary, Lyn Turner, said: “Unite can confirm that sufficient progress has been made in negotiations between the union, Lothian Buses and stakeholders to suspend the strike action set to begin on Friday.

“Additional proposals were tabled which we will now put to our members and a workplace ballot will take place on August 9. We are confident these latest proposals will give our members the assurances they require to positively address this long running issue.”

Richard Hall, managing director of Lothian Buses, said: "Positive talks with Unite have led to a deal being agreed between Lothian and union officials which will suspend Friday's proposed strike action.

"Unite will now take forward the jointly agreed proposals to their members with a recommendation for acceptance. It is the hope of both parties that this agreement will be passed in order to avoid any industrial action."