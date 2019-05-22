Edinburgh Marathon 2019: Full list of road closures and disruption

Have your say

The Edinburgh Marathon 2019 will take place on Sunday 26 May, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of the city to compete in the popular race.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival - which includes not only the marathon, but also a Team Relay, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Junior 5K, Junior 2K, Junior 1.5K and Kids' Kilometre races - will take place from 25 to 26 May, with multiple road closures in place over the weekend.

The areas affected by road closures have been divided into eight zones.

ZONE 1

Roads closed from 19:30 on 24 May to 16:00 on 25 May

Fully closed: Queen’s Drive

Roads closed from 06:00 to 10:30, 25 May

Fully closed: Old Church Lane

Partially closed: Duddingston Road West Northbound from Forkenford to The Causeway (except for number 42 service bus)

Innocent Cycleway Rescind the cycleway status to prevent cyclists intermingling with event runners.

Roads closed from 06:00 to 16:00, 25 May

Fully closed: Abbey Strand

Partially closed: Holyrood Park Road From East Parkside to Queens Drive

Roads closed from 18:00 May 25 to 13:00 26 May

Fully closed: Potterrow, Chapel Street, Buccleuch Street, Charles Street, Hope Park Crescent, West Nicolson Street, George Square (excluding resident and chaplaincy access to the west of the Square), George Square Lane, Crichton Street, Marshall Street

Partially closed: Nicolson Square - The West and North legs in their entirety, Partially closed:Brighton Street at junction with Potterrow, Buccleuch Terrace, Gifford Park, Boroughloch at junction with Hope Park Crescent, Meadow Lane, West Crosscauseway at junction with Buccleuch Street, Windmill Street at junction with Chapel Street

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:00, May 26

Fully closed: Bristo Place, Teviot Place, Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, Victoria Street, Lawnmarket, Bank Street, North Bank Street, Mound Place, The Mound

Partially closed: Forrest Hill at junction with Forrest Road, Bristo Port at junction with George IV Bridge, Lauriston Place from the entrance to George Heriots School to Forrest Road, Candlemaker Row and Chambers Street at junction with George IV Bridge, West Bow from junction with Grassmarket to Victoria Street, St Giles Street at its junction with North Bank Street.

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:15, May 26

Fully closed: Cockburn Street, Waverley Bridge, Market Street, Jeffrey Street, Canongate

Partially closed: Hanover Street at its junction with Princes Stree, Holyrood Gait at its junction with Queen’s Drive. Old Tolbooth, Wynd Brown’s Close, Galloways Entry and Cranston Street at junction with Royal Mile. New Street Between East Market Street and Canongate

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:30, May 26

Partially closed: Queen’s Drive: From Horse Wynd to Holyrood Gait (normal Sunday closure of Queen’s Drive will also be in place). East Market Street at Market Street/Jeffrey Street junction

Duke’s Walk at its junction with Meadowbank Terrace (normal Sunday closure of Dukes’ Walk will also be in place)

Royal Park Terrace At its junction with Meadowbank Terrace

Roads closed from 18:00 25 May to 10:30 to 26 May

Fully closed: Buccleuch Place (access for event buses only)

Partially closed: Buccleuch Place at its junction with Buccleuch St. (access/ egress for event buses and residents only)

Horse Wynd

Fully closed: 06:00 to 16:00 on 25 May, 07:00 to 11:30 on 16 May, 19:30 on 24 May to 18:00hrs on 25 May

ZONE 2

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:45, 26 May

Fully closed: Meadowbank Terrace, Restalrig Avenue, Craigentinny Avenue, Fillyside Road

Partially closed: Marionville Avenue at its junction with Restalrig Road South. Loganlea Drive, Loganlea Avenue and Britwell Crescent at its junction with Restalrig Avenue

Stapeley Avenue, Fillyside Terrace and Fillyside Avenue at its junction with Craigentinny Avenue

Nantwich Drive at its junction with Fillyside Road

Roads closed from 07:00 to 12:00, 26 May

Fully closed: Seafield Recycling Centre Road

Roads closed from 08:00 to 09:35, 26 May

Partially closed: Craigentinny Road at its junction with Craigentinny Avenue in both directions. Seafield Road from the access to the council recycling centre to Seafield Road East. Seafield Road East from Seafield Road to the entrance to Screwfix

Roads closed from 10:10 to 11:30, 26 May

Partially closed: Craigentinny Road at its junction with Craigentinny Avenue in both directions. Seafield Road from the access to the council recycling centre to Seafield Road East. Seafield Road East from Seafield Road to the entrance to Screwfix

ZONE 3

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, 26 May

Harbour Road at its junction with New Street

Roads closed from 07:00 to 12:00, 26 May

Fully closed: King’s Place

Partially closed: Eastfield Place at junction with Eastfield, Booker Wholesale access Rd at junction with Eastfield Edinburgh Rd. Access road into housing estate at junction with A199, King’s Road at its junction with King’s Place

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, 27 May

Fully closed: Unnamed entrance west of New Street

ZONE 4

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, 26 May

Fully closed: Downie Place, Ladywell, Eskdale Mews and Mountjoy Terrace/Mountjoy Ct

Partially closed: Beach Lane at its junction with Promenade, Links Avenue at its junction with Links View, Links Street at its junction with New Street, Eskside West at its junction with New Street

Eskside East, James Street and Goose Green Road at junction with Goose Green Crescent

Goose Green Avenue and Goose Green Place at junction with Goose Green Crescent

New Street between Edinburgh Rd and Harbour Rd and between Links View and Eskside West

High Street between Linkfield Rd and Newbigging

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, 26 May

Old Course Gate at its junction with Balcarres Rd

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:30, 26 May

Fully closed: Beulah, Linkfield Court and Windsor Gardens, Craighall Terrace

Rothesay Place (access and egress to Residents and permit holders only)

Macbeth Moir Road, King Street, Wanless Court, Battlefield Drive/Almond Park: from the junction with Pinkie Road (access and egress to residents, permit holders and public service buses only)

Partially closed: Ashgrove - At its junction with Linkfield Road and at its junction with Pinkie Road

Pinkie Road Service Road, Pinkie Terrace, Edenhall Road, Park Lane: At its junction with Pinkie Road (access and egress to Residents and permit holders only)

Grove Street and Lower Pinkie Road - at its junction with Pinkie Road (access and egress to Residents and permit holders only)

ZONE 5

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:30, 26 May

Fully closed: Ravensheugh Road (B1348), Hope Place, Mayville Bank and Ravensheugh Crescent

Partially closed: Unnamed stretch (B1348) Prestongange from Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High St

Unnamed entrance to Drum-Mohr at its junction with Ravensheugh Rd

Managers Brae at its entrance Ravensheugh Road

Levenhall Links Access Road and Prestongrange Mining Museum access Road: At its junction with B1348

ZONE 6

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:00, 26 May

Fully closed: Prestonpans High Street (B1348), Inchview North, Cookies Wynd, Ormiston Place, West Seaside, East Seaside, Salt Preston Place, Sir Walter Scott Pend and Unnamed Road to boat enclosure

Partially closed: Edinburgh Rd, Cockenzie (B1348) - From its junction with the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place

Whin Park Industrial Estate at its junction with Edinburgh Road. West Lorimer Place and West Harbour Road at its junction with North Lorimer Place. West Harbour Road at its junction with Cockenzie High St

Prestongrange Road, The Pottery and Redburn Road North - At its junction with Prestonpans High Street

New Street, Prestonpans, Ayres Wynd, Harlaw Hill, Pypers Wynd, Robertson Avenue and Fowlers Court - at its junction with Prestonpans High Street

Nethershot Road (Appin Drive) - at its junction with Prestonpans High Street

East Lorimer Place Lane (to the rear) - at its junction with North Lorimer Place

East Lorimer Place - at its junction with Edinburgh Road

Roads closed from 05:00 to 17:00, 26 May

Fully closed: Cockenzie High Street, Elcho Place, Wemyss Place, Viewforth Seton Place, Barga Court, Marshall Street, South Doors, School Lane, New Street, Hares Close, Gardiner’s Close, Kay Gardens, Manse Lane, Unnamed entrance west of Cope Ln., Cope Lane, Barracks Street

Gosford Road Eastbound in its entirety

Partially closed: Edinburgh Rd, Cockenzie (B1348) - From East Lorimer Place to Gosford Road, eastbound only

Links Road (B1348) - Eastbound, between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday Park entrance

Park Road and Fishers Road- at its junction with Gosford Rd (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY ALLOWED— LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)

The Promenade - at its junction with Links Road

Links Court, Castle Terrace and Long Craigs: At its junction with Links Rd (EXIT WESTBOUND ONLY ALLOWED— LEAVING PORT SETON VIA EAST LORIMER PLACE)

Inchview and Lidl Prestonpans Access Road - at junction with High Street

Unnamed road leading to Hawthorn Terrace - at junction with Edinburgh Road

ZONE 7

Roads closed from 05:00 to 17:00, 26 May

Partially closed: B1348 (Coast Road) - from east of Seton Sands Holiday Park entrance to Lyars Road (A198), Dean Road between B1348 (Coast Road) and Kings Avenue, Lyars Road - Just north of its junction with Gosford Road

ZONE 8

Roads closed from 05:00 to 17:00, 26 May

A198 - From the junction with B1348 (Coast Rd) to the access to Greencraig