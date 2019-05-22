Edinburgh Marathon 2019: Route map and start time

Thousands of runners will be donning their running shoes this weekend, to take on the challenge of completing the Edinburgh Marathon.

The 26 mile long route around the city was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World, making it an ideal route for first time entrants and more seasoned runners keen to secure a new personal best.

Thousands of runners will be donning their running shoes for the Edinburgh Marathon this weekend

The event will take place on Sunday 26 May 2019, kicking off at 10am.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Marathon 2019: Full list of road closures and disruption

What is the Edinburgh Marathon route?

Start - University of Edinburgh

The 2019 Edinburgh Marathon route. Picture: EMF

The race starts in the city centre on Potterrow, in the grounds of the University of Edinburgh, taking runners straight through the heart of Edinburgh.

Mile 1 - Edinburgh Castle

The early stages of the race takes runners past various landmark sites around the city, passing by Greyfriars Bobby and the National Museum of Scotland to begin, before the route heads over the High Street and down The Mound.

Runners will then head past the Scottish National Gallery and into Princes Street Gardens, with the iconic Edinburgh Castle in the background.

The 26 mile route was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World

Mile 1.5 - 2 - The Royal Mile, Scott Monument, Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament

The route then takes in the 'Gothic Rocket', otherwise known as the Scott Monument, as it meanders down the historic Royal Mile, then heading on past the Scottish Parliament building.

Here runners can glance up to enjoy views of the impressive Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags, along with the Palace of Holyrood, before heading out of the Royal Park and moving east towards the coast.

Mile 9 - Musselburgh Racecourse and Golf Course

Runners will then reach Musselburgh Racecourse, known as Edinburgh Racecourse until the 1990s, which is steeped in history.

Situated within the racecourse is Musselburgh Links, The Old Golf Course, which was once certified as being the oldest golf course in the world. The game was played here as early as 1672.

The route takes runners past the course, before heading further east on the flat.

Mile 18 - Gosford House

At the 18 mile mark, runners will head past Gosford House, the family seat of the Earls of Wemyss and March.

The house was built to plans by celebrated Scottish architect Robert Adam, who died before the house was completed.

Mile 26 - The Finish Line

The closing stages of the marathon takes runners back along the coast for the final stretch towards the finish line at Pinkie Playing Fields.

The 26 mile course has a descent of almost 90 metres to near sea level, earning it a reputation as the fastest marathon route in the world.