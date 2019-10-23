Edinburgh police appeal for witnesses to Slateford Road crash which left man in hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on an Edinburgh road this morning which left the driver with serious injuries.
The collision happened on Slateford Road, at the junction with Moat Street, at about 5am on Wednesday.
The crash involved a white Vauxhall Insignia travelling east and colliding with traffic lights on the opposite side of the road.
A 65-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.
The road was closed for around four hours to allow full collision investigations to take place.
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “The driver remains in hospital in a serious condition. Anyone who has any information in regards to the incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage is urged to get in contact.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or seen the incident to come forward with any information that may help our investigation.”
Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0361 of 23 October 2019, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.