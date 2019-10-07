Edinburgh police warn of 'pedestrian safety risk' as drivers flout 'no left turn' from York Place into Broughton Street

Police have issued a warning after 'several complaints' were made about motorists illegally turning left from York Place into Broughton Street.

Signs ahead of the junction state 'no left turn to Broughton Street' and that all traffic must go straight on.

But a tweet on Monday by Road Policing Scotland said local officers were called to monitor and enforce the new road layout after "several complaints about non compliance," adding: "Please comply with the signage as you are risking a fine as well as compromising pedestrian safety."

On the same twitter thread, police stressed there is "clearly a pedestrian safety issue" when the green straight-on arrow is lit, the green man is also on in Broughton Street, "hence the potential for vehicle/pedestrian conflict."

Some social media users have asked why there is no left turn into Broughton Street, with the council-run Edinburgh Travel News stating this is the new road layout.

Edinburgh City Council's website also shows maps of the planned layout for Picardy Place. It clearly shows that traffic moving east on York Place must go straight on and can not turn left into Broughton Street.

Police have warned drivers about the 'no left turn' from York Place into Broughton Street. Pic: Road Policing Scotland Twitter.

Many social media users say drivers have been flouting similar rules in other parts of the city.

@lesmoloney1 wrote: "This is a regular occurrence coming out of Canning Street onto Shandwick place, no right turn, but taxi drivers and cyclists think they can all turn right."

However @jggthe2nd said: "You must understand though that this is an absolutely ridiculous decision to have no left turn.

"Should never have been put in place and was nothing to do with pedestrian safety!"