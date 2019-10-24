Edinburgh road closed after crash involving 'at least four vehicles'

A Liberton road has been closed this afternoon following a crash involving at least four vehicles.

By Jamie McKenzie
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 3:39 pm
Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to Kirk Brae, near Liberton Fire Station, at about 2:45pm.

A police spokeswoman said "at least four vehicles were involved" in the collision and the road has been closed both ways.

The spokeswoman said an ambulance has been contacted but there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

The collision happened on Kirk Brae in Liberton. Pic: Google Maps