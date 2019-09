This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 16 September until Sunday 22 September according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Drum Brae Drive, 16 September to 20 September The service road between Clermiston Gardens and Clermiston Place will be closed due to carriageway repairs. Begins 8am on the Monday.

2. Queensferry Road, 16 September to 20 December Lane closures/contraflows and temporary traffic lights, Queensferry Terrace and Belford Avenue closed from 14/10/19 for 2 weeks, Orchard Road and Orchard Road South closed early November. Begins 9am on Monday

3. New Street, 16 September to 20 September Road closed between East Market Street and Canongate due to a gas valve replacement. Begins 9:30am on Monday

4. Grindlay Street Court, 16 September to 18 September Road closed southwards from Grindlay Street due to new cable connections. Begins 9:30am on Monday

