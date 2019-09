This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 9 September until Sunday 15 September according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Broughton Street, 09 September to 16 September Closed in it's entirety due to carriageway resurfacing. Road closed at York Place for the duration, closed in it's entirety Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Begins 9am on Monday.

2. North West Edinburgh, 09 September to 14 September Restricted access on Silverknowes Dr, Southway & Road East, Echline Park, Stewart Clark Avenue, Inchkeith Avenue, Primhouse Gardens, Ochil Court, Main St, Bellevue Crescent, Orchard Terrace, Strachan Road. Starts 7:30am on Monday

3. Trafalgar Lane, 09 September to 10 September Road closed to through traffic between South Forth Street and Pitt Street due to manhole repairs. Begins 8:30am on Monday and finishes 5pm on Tuesday.

4. Liberton Road, 09 September to 12 September Lanes closures and contraflow between Gilmerton Road and Mid Liberton due to snagging works at Good's Corner development. Begins 9:30am on Monday and finishes 4pm on Thursday

