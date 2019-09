This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 23 September to Sunday 29 September, according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Melville Street, 23 September to 24 September Melville Street closed between Manor Place and Stafford Street, Walker Street closed between Chester Street and William Street due to film production. Closed between 6am and 10pm each day.

2. Bellvue (B901), 23 September to 18 October Road closed between East Claremont Street and Bellvue Place due to essential work to upgrade gas main. Closed 8am Monday morning until 18 October.

3. Pennywell Gardens, 23 September to 27 September Road closed between Pennywell Road and Pennywell Grove due to removal of redundant street lighting columns. Starts 8am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

4. Craigleith View, 23 September to 27 September Road closed to through traffic due to crane operations. Begins 8:30am on Monday until 4:30pm on Friday

