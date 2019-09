This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 30 September until Sunday 6 October according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Queen's Drive, 30 September Queen's Drive and Duke's Walk closed between Meadowbank and Holyrood Roundabout at the Scottish Parliament due to a film production. Starts 4am until 9pm.

2. Colinton Mains Drive, 30 September Three way temporary traffic lights at Colinton Mains Green due to clearing blocked cable ducts. Begins 7am until 5pm.

3. Fountainbridge, 30 September to 1 October Three way temporary traffic lights at Gilmore Park due to valve repairs. Begins 9:30am until 7am Tuesday morning.

4. Hailesland Road, 30 September to 3 October Two way temporary traffic lights between Murrayburn Road and Dumbryden Drive due to footbridge inspections. Begins 9:30am.

