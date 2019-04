For drivers and people using public transport, roadworks can be the bane of your day. Here is a full list of all the published road closures for the forthcoming week for you to plan your routes and avoid any delays.

1. Cowgate - 27 April to 29 April Road closed from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Monday for carriageway repairs. Diversion signed via Pleasance - West Richmond Street - Nicolson Street - South Bridge - High Street (right-turn ban suspended).

2. Queen Street - 27 April Lane closures and contraflow including temporary pedestrian crossing between 7am and 6pm on Saturday due to a crane lift at the Erskine House development.

3. Canning Street - 27 April to 28 April Canning Street and Canning Street Lane will be shut to through traffic due to a crane lift from 7am on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday.

4. Gardners Crescent - 27 April Road closed from 9am to 4pm on Saturday for trial holes investigating Morrison Street tunnels.

