Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions

Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 6 May).

This list will help you plan your routes and avoid any potential delays. A breakdown of roadworks that began last week and may still be ongoing is available here.

Rankin Road, 6 May

Three-way temporary traffic lights are in place alongside parking restrictions on all approaches to Rankin Road due to BT installing cables and ducting.

Ferry Road, 6 May to 16 May

Westbound lane restriction and temporary pedestrian walkway from Monday until 16 May at Boswall Drive to allow for an upgrade to the existing telecomms cabinet and pole.

Sunday 12 May will see two-way temporary traffic lights and Boswall Drive closed. Work should be completed by 4pm on 16 May.

Stevenson Road, 6 May to 10 May

Stevenson Avenue will be closed from Monday at 9.30am until Friday at 4pm with contraflow on Stevenson Road. This is for work being carried out by Scottish Power.

Peffermill Road, 7 May to 17 June

Temporary traffic lights between King’s Haugh and Craigmillar Castle Gardens from Tuesday at 9.30am until 17 June at 4pm due to the installation of power cables for a development site.

Baberton Mains View, 7 May to 20 May

Off-peak lane closures and temporary traffic lights when required at the bottom of the City Bypass slip road from 9.30am on Tuesday until 20 May. This is due to the upgrading of telecomms equipment.

Lochend Road South, 8 May to 12 May

Three-way temporary traffic lights at Lochend Castle Barns for the clearing of blocked cable ducts from 9.30am on Wednesday until 4pm on Sunday.

Craigmillar Park, 9 May to 13 May

Lane closures and parking restrictions on Craigmillar Park, East and West Savile Road, Crawfurd Road, Gilmour Road and East Suffolk Road from 9am on Thursday until 5pm on 13 May due to cabling work.

Duke Street, 9 May to 22 May

Street lighting work will see three way traffic lights from 9.30am on Thursday until 22 May at Duncan Place.

Mayfield Gardens, 9 May to 12 May

Lane closures and contraflow from between 9pm and 7am for three nights due to cable works by BT. Begins on Thursday and will finish on Sunday morning.

Newhalls Road, 10 May to 19 September

Parking restrictions as signed on Newhalls Road, Hawes Brae, and Hawes car park. Full schedule available here.

Fountainhall Road, 11 May

Road closed between Findhorn Place and South Lauder Road between 10am and 6pm due to a local event on Saturday.

West Approach Road, 11 May to 12 May

Two-way temporary traffic lights from 7pm until 9am due to a bridge inspection on the section above the railway line at Dalry.

George Street, 12 May

Road closed to westbound traffic with parking restrictions on the southside and central reserve between St Andrew Square and Hanover Street from 6am until 9pm on Sunday. This is for a crane lift.

Canongate, 12 May

Two way temporary traffic lights for work on security bollards at the Scottish Parliament building from 8am until 4pm on Sunday.

Restalrig Road, 12 May

Manhole repairs with temporary traffic lights at Prospect Bank Road from 8.30am until 5pm on Sunday.

Semple Street, 12 May to 16 May

Resurfacing on Semple Street itself as well as on Fountainbridge between Lothian Road and Ponton Street will lead to various lane closures between 8.30am and 4pm on Sunday until 16 May.

West Port, 12 May

Three-way temporary traffic lights at King’s Stables Road between 9.30am and 4pm on Sunday.

Shandwick Place, 12 May

Westbound lane closure to allow for a temporary walkway due to cable installation by Virgin Media between 9.30am until 5pm on Sunday.

Slateford Road, 12 May

Westbound lane closure and stop/go boards due to O2 accessing a phone mast. In effect from 2pm until 3.30pm on Sunday at St Michael’s Church.