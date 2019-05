This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 13 May until Sunday 19 May according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Oswald Road, 13 May to 5 July Lane closures, parking restrictions and temporary traffic lights for footway works, then Oswald Road and South Oswald Road closed for carriageway works from 8am on Monday until 5 July.

2. Craigentinny Road, 13 May to 28 June Temporary traffic lights for resurfacing working eastwards from Loganlea Drive to Wakefield Avenue. Side roads closed as required. Begins 9am Monday until 28 June.

3. Redford Road, 13 May to 17 May Lane closures and parking restrictions on Redford Road with Dreghorn Drive closed from 9am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

4. Cowgate, 13 May to 17 May Footway repairs with off-peak three-way traffic lights with temporary pedestrian crossing at Blair Street from 9.30am Monday until 3.30pm on Friday.

